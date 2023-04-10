Dec. 28, 1925—April 5, 2023

BARaboo—Arold Alfred Hamburg, 97, of Baraboo, formerly of Loganville, was called home by our Lord April 5, 2023. He was born December 28, 1925 to Oscar and Mary (Schlieckau) Hamburg.

He was the fourth of four children. He attended public school in Loganville and Reedsburg.

On September 5, 1958 he married the former Estrella Brandt of Hillpoint. Together they raised two daughters and had celebrated 57 years of marriage when she passed in 2015.

They owned and operated the family dairy farm near Loganville, which he sold in 2020. The farm had been in the Hamburg family for 101 years. Arold was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Loganville serving on numerous committees and boards over the years. He was actively involved with the Westfield Township Board of Directors and the Wisconsin Towns Association for over 40 years. He was a founding member of the Reedsburg Area Ambulance.

He is well known for his excellent carpentry skills, having blessed many friends and family with his completed projects. He was very ingenious, which showed in his enthusiasm to build or repair anything.

He had a thirst for knowledge that drove him to read everything from farm magazines to historical biographies. He and his wife loved to travel, having visited the United States extensively, Canada, Mexico, parts of Europe, Australia and New Zealand. He always wanted to visit China to see the Three Gorges Dam and the Great Wall, but the trip never came to be.

He is survived by his daughters and their families: Doreen Hamburg Holtz of Baraboo and Darla and Tim Smith of Ft. Myers, FL. He is further survived by his grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Clay Wethal, Sonja Lange, Timothy Smith, Billy Holtz, Alison Holtz and Connor Holtz; and two nephews: Wayne Hanusa and Rob Coad.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his sisters and brothers-in-law: Tillie Elizabeth Stevens Coad, Jack Stevens, Roland Coad, Elvador and Henry Hanusa, Luella and Emil Lichte.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Todd Holtz, a nephew, Harlan Hanusa and a niece, Sandra Stevens Knecht.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Loganville with Rev. Julie Krahn officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Loganville. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Loganville for Building Maintenance, the Reedsburg Area Ambulance, or The Farmer Angel Network.

We would like to thank all the friends and neighbors who stopped in at the farm to visit with dad, regularly checking on him, after mom died. They say, “It takes a village to raise a child!” The same can be said of our elderly. “It takes a village to care for them!” Thank you all for being there for him! We also wish to thank Agrace Hospice and Oak Park Place for caring for him!

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral and Cremation Service in Reedsburg is serving the family.