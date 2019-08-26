Arthur A. Johnson, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 620 Broadway, in Wisconsin Dells. Rev. Craig Wolfgram will officiate. Interment with military honors will be at the Townline Cemetery, Town of Springville, Adams County, Wisconsin with a luncheon to follow at the Springville Townhall. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran Church.
Arthur was born July 9, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from Boys Tech in Milwaukee in 1946. He then enlisted in the United States Army and served until he was honorably discharged in 1948.
Arthur married Alyce Johnson on November 18, 1950 in Milwaukee. He enjoyed deer hunting, duck hunting, fishing, bowling, playing pool, watching sports, and taking day trips through the countryside.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alyce, and sister-in-law, Loretta. He is survived by son, Grant (Tina) Johnson; son, Hunter Johnson; daughter, Charmaine McClain; grandchildren, Gregory Johnson, Rainee Johnson, Rhiannon Braun, and Kayla (Eddie) Rivera; great-grandchildren, Emmiley, Zayne, Shane, Emily, Abriel, and Julius; sister, June (Ken) Peters; brother, Ronald Johnson Further survived by nieces, nephews, and his beloved cat, Miller.
Arthur’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo and SSM Home Health Hospice for their wonderful care.
ROSEBERRY'S FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
