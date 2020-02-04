Arthur “Art” Braker, age 78 of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Art was born on Jan. 27, 1942, in Beaver Dam, the son of Benjamin and Susan (Anderson) Braker. He loved the farming lifestyle and worked at Graper Farms for over 40 years. Art also enjoyed tending to his own vegetable gardens, sharing a generous amount of his produce with others. On Feb. 1, 1964, he was united in marriage to Barbara Hollander at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus. He treasured the time he spent with his family and loved his granddaughters dearly. Always on the lookout for a good bargain, Art also enjoyed socializing and playing cards, especially euchre and sheepshead.
Art is survived by his daughter, Peggy (Tom) Farr of Fall River; son, Mark (Marley) Braker of Jackson; granddaughters, Ashley, Abbey and Amber Braker; siblings, Sue Butterbrodt of Burnett, Marion (Larry) Freber of Beaver Dam and Gerald (Karen) Braker of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Don Eager of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; four sisters; two brothers and other relatives.
A funeral service for Art will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Seth Dorn officiating. Burial will take place at Leipsig Cemetery.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
