June 12, 1920—Sept. 30, 2022

CRIVITZ—Arthur Bugenhagen, of Crivitz, formerly of Milwaukee, went home to our heavenly Father on September 30, 2022 at the age of 102. He was born in Milwaukee on June 12, 1920 to the late August and Ella (Knies) Bugenhagen.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Naomi (Dionne) of Lena, WI, also preceded in death by his brother, Melvin, sister, Jenette Chitwood, sisters-in-law: Juanita Turriff, and Joan Puser and brother-in-law, Ray Dionne.

He is survived by his sons: James (Lori), Paul, Sr. (Dorothy), Daniel (Marilyn); sister-in-law, Joyce Niebuhr; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Arthur worked at Cutler and Hammer for 43 years and played in the company band plus other small bands. He was active at Saron and St. Paul Lutheran Churches as the Financial Secretary, a past President and other offices.

Upon retirement he moved to Crivitz, WI. He became an active member at Grace Lutheran. He was instrumental in the formation of the Crivitz Historical Museum where he was a past President and board member of the Crivitz Historical Society.

He and Naomi enjoyed membership in the Loomis and White Pine Historical Society and researching ancestry in the French-Canadian Genealogy organization. Arthur was also active with the Marinette County Elderly Services.

Art enjoyed many outings with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved parties and music. His last years were busy listening to music, reading and keeping up with the news. He always had a song to sing.

His last few months were lived at Cottage Care Assisted Living in Mauston, WI. The caregivers there will miss his singing and positive outlook even when he told them he was a grumpy old man. Thank you caregivers for all you did for him.

Visitation for Arthur will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 801 George St., Crivitz, WI, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church, 716 Henriette Ave., Crivitz, WI, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. with funeral service to begin at 1:00 PM. Pastor Michael Turriff will be officiating. Burial to follow the service.

Please make any memorials to the Crivitz Museum and/or Grace Lutheran Church.