Arthur F. Zersen, 87, Baraboo

BARABOO - Arthur F. Zersen, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Madison.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie 608-837-5400
