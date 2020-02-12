Arthur Lee Randall, age 90, of Mauston

Arthur Lee Randall passed away of natural causes on Feb. 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Known as Art to his family and friends he was born in Mauston, Wis. on Oct. 25, 1929, to Louie and Elma Randall. Along with his two sisters Betty Seebecker and Jenny Steen, Art was raised on a family farm south of Mauston that was established in 1854. In 1951, Art was drafted and stationed at the Army Artic Test Branch in Fairbanks, Alaska. On June 2, 1951, he married his lifelong love Sharie Eberhart in New Lisbon, Wis. After his service to our country Art returned and ran the successful dairy and beef farm with his father. Farming was in his blood and keeping the farm in the Randall name was very important, and because of his efforts the Randall farm just entered its 166th year. Art was known for his exceptional shooting skills, his love of farming, hard work, and his great sense of humor. In 1976, Art and Sharie along with their son John purchased Randall’s Uptown Bar where it continues to be a staple in the downtown Mauston area.
Art is survived in death by his wife of 68 years, Sharie Randall; children, Tim (Jackie) Randall, Kathy (Tom) Jackson, Connie (Jack) Lobenstein, Cyndi Randall (the wife of the late, John Randall) Jeanne (John Aspinwall) Randall, Terri (Larry) Czys, Mary (Larry) Lubinski, Jeff (Lisa) Randall, Joni (Sean) O’Neill and David (Jennifer) Randall. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Seebecker and Jenny Steen; 23 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Elma Randall; and his son, John Randall.
The Randall family extends a special thank you to the staff at Fairview Nursing Home for the exceptional care given.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 1:00 p.m., Feb. 11, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service.
Burial with military honors will be at Evergreen Cemetery, with luncheon provided afterwards back at St. Patrick Church.
