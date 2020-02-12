Arthur Lee Randall, age 90, of Mauston

Known as Art to his family and friends he was born in Mauston, Wis. on Oct. 25, 1929, to Louie and Elma Randall. Along with his two sisters Betty Seebecker and Jenny Steen, Art was raised on a family farm south of Mauston that was established in 1854. In 1951, Art was drafted and stationed at the Army Artic Test Branch in Fairbanks, Alaska. On June 2, 1951, he married his lifelong love Sharie Eberhart in New Lisbon, Wis. After his service to our country Art returned and ran the successful dairy and beef farm with his father. Farming was in his blood and keeping the farm in the Randall name was very important, and because of his efforts the Randall farm just entered its 166th year. Art was known for his exceptional shooting skills, his love of farming, hard work, and his great sense of humor. In 1976, Art and Sharie along with their son John purchased Randall’s Uptown Bar where it continues to be a staple in the downtown Mauston area.