Arthur Merwin Nachtigal, 95; Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Arthur Merwin Nachtigal, age 95, of Reedsburg, passed away on March 30, 2020, surrounded by family, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 27, 1924, in LaValle, Sauk County, the son of George and Mabel (Palmer) Nachtigal.

On May 6, 1946, Art married Ramona Mittlesteadt in a joint ceremony with Irvin and Eva Mittlesteadt in Baraboo. They raised seven children, Richard (Janice) Nachtigal, James Nachtigal, Reedsburg, Cindy (John) Nelson of Jupiter, Fla., Wendy (Joe) Gates of LaValle, Tim Nachtigal of Reedsburg, Tom (Sherri) Nachtigal of Winona, Minn., and Todd Nachtigal of Reedsburg. Art was blessed with, and survived by, eight grandchildren, Brett Nachtigal, Anne (Jay) Bishop, Tammy Nachtigal, Becky Walker, J.J. (Jamie) Gates, Katie Nachtigal, Noah Nachtigal, and Tyler Nachtigal; along with many great-grandchildren; one sister, Thelma Hartje; one sister-in-law, Emma Mittlesteadt, in addition to many nieces and nephews.