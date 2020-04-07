Arthur Merwin Nachtigal, 95; Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Arthur Merwin Nachtigal, age 95, of Reedsburg, passed away on March 30, 2020, surrounded by family, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 27, 1924, in LaValle, Sauk County, the son of George and Mabel (Palmer) Nachtigal.
On May 6, 1946, Art married Ramona Mittlesteadt in a joint ceremony with Irvin and Eva Mittlesteadt in Baraboo. They raised seven children, Richard (Janice) Nachtigal, James Nachtigal, Reedsburg, Cindy (John) Nelson of Jupiter, Fla., Wendy (Joe) Gates of LaValle, Tim Nachtigal of Reedsburg, Tom (Sherri) Nachtigal of Winona, Minn., and Todd Nachtigal of Reedsburg. Art was blessed with, and survived by, eight grandchildren, Brett Nachtigal, Anne (Jay) Bishop, Tammy Nachtigal, Becky Walker, J.J. (Jamie) Gates, Katie Nachtigal, Noah Nachtigal, and Tyler Nachtigal; along with many great-grandchildren; one sister, Thelma Hartje; one sister-in-law, Emma Mittlesteadt, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona; parents; his son, Richard; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth (Dorothy), Bill (Helen), Clyde (Betty) Nachtigal; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Bernice (Gerhart) Schultz, Vivian (Evan) Ritzer, Gladys (Arvine) Ziech, Lena (Jack) Steinmetz, Clara (Vern) Westedt; brother-in-law, Marvin Hartje; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Russell (Dolores) Mittlesteadt, Rupert (Lucille) Mittlesteadt; and brother-in-law, John Mittlesteadt.
Art served in the U.S. Navy Armed Guard, 1943-1946. Upon discharge he started farming on the Nachtigal home farm in LaValle. In addition to farming, he worked various jobs, including Chief of Police for LaValle, Tri-State Breeders, and Grede Foundry.
Art was passionate about his large garden and woodworking in his shop.
A memorial service with full military honors will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VFW Post 1916, Reedsburg or to Casa de Oakes, Reedsburg. The family would like to offer sincere thanks for the kindness shown to Art by Casa de Oakes and the fellowship through the VFW.
The Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
