May 6, 1925—Oct. 24, 2022

Arthur W. “Chris” Christofersen, of Baraboo, died Monday, October 24, 2022 at home. He was born May 6, 1925, the son of missionaries, Arthur and Julia Christofersen, in Natal, South Africa.

His family returned to the United States when he was 14. He met his wife, Audrey at Oberlin College in Ohio. He graduated from the Chicago Theological Seminary with a Masters of Divinity Degree. Together he and Audrey had four children and were blessed with six grandkids.

Arthur started his career at the Mayflower Congregational Church in Detroit, MI. From there he was called to Illinois and served as Pastor at the Sandwich Congregational Church, the Union Congregational Church in Moline, and the Congregational Church of Batavia. He also was the director at the Patten House in Glenview.

Arthur retired in 1990 and moved to the home his family built in the Buckhorn Community in Wisconsin. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Baraboo, theNational Crane Foundation, the Baraboo Theatre Guild and Habitat for Humanity.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, November 20th at 2:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 131 6th Ave., Baraboo, WI. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.