Jan. 3, 1941—March 29, 2023

WAUPUN—Arvid Hopp, 82, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Arvid was born January 3, 1941 in rural Waupun, the son of Bert and Mildred Schouten Hopp. Arvid attended Waupun High School, graduating in 1958.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and served eight years with the 32nd Infantry of the Red Arrow Division. He was called up for a year of active duty during the Berlin Crisis at Fort Lewis, WA.

On August 4, 1967 Arvid married Marilyn VanLoo in Waupun. The couple resided in the Waupun area all their married lives.

Arvid was employed at Speed Queen in Ripon for a few years and then became employed by Waupun School District as a custodian at Washington Elementary School from which he retired in 2003.

He enjoyed attending their grandchildren’s activities and sports. He was an avid sports fan and followed the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers, attending many games. He was an active member of First Reformed Church in Waupun. Arvid and Marilyn enjoyed 16 winters in Mesa, AZ.

Arvid is survived by his wife, Marilyn Hopp of Waupun; son, Dean Hopp of Waupun; grandchildren: Logan Hopp and Mallory Uttech; brothers: Larry (Karen) Hopp and Jerry Hopp; sister, Brenda (Fred) Posthuma; sisters-in-law: Carol Hopp and Susan Hopp; and brother-in-law, Robert Kluge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Elton Hopp and Orrin Hopp.

Funeral services for Arvid Hopp will be held Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at First Reformed Church in Waupun with Pastor Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton where American Legion Post 210 of Waupun will provide military honors. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and on Monday the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.