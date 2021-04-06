Ashley, Diane M.

FALL RIVER - Diane M. Ashley, age 65, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at The Meadows in Fall River. She was born on Nov. 23, 1955, in Columbus, to Roger and Adeline (Adam) Voss. Diane was a graduate of Columbus High School. She was married to David "Pint" Ashley on Nov. 12, 1983, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fall River. Diane was employed at BFM in Fall River before moving to Lyco Manufacturing Inc. in Columbus, where she worked for 25 years. Diane enjoyed golfing, especially on "ladies day" with her friends. She was also a Badgers and Packers fan. Above all, the highlights of her life were her grandchildren, Audra and Jordy, whom she loved dearly and who, in her eyes, could do no wrong.