Ashley, Diane M.

FALL RIVER - Diane M. Ashley, age 65, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at The Meadows in Fall River. She was born on Nov. 23, 1955, in Columbus, to Roger and Adeline (Adam) Voss. Diane was a graduate of Columbus High School. She was married to David "Pint" Ashley on Nov. 12, 1983, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fall River. Diane was employed at BFM in Fall River before moving to Lyco Manufacturing Inc. in Columbus, where she worked for 25 years. Diane enjoyed golfing, especially on "ladies day" with her friends. She was also a Badgers and Packers fan. Above all, the highlights of her life were her grandchildren, Audra and Jordy, whom she loved dearly and who, in her eyes, could do no wrong.
Survivors include her daughter, Megan (Julius) Weisensel of Fall River; two grandchildren; mother, Adeline Voss of Fall River; three sisters, Debbie (Larry) Meyers of Madison, Nancy (Joel) Pitzlin of Juneau, and Judy (Robin) Roberts of McFarland; a brother-in-law, Mark (Dawn) Ashley of Madison; two sisters-in-law, Susan (James Hall) Ashley of Madison and Karen (Pastor Newton Trimmer) Ashley of Parkville, Md.; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Roger; husband, David; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Marie Ashley.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., with visitation beginning at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, April 13 at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fall River. Pastor Tim Gumm will officiate. A private inurnment will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River. Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Church or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences are encouraged at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)