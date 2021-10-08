Asmus, Alton "Al"

FOND DU LAC—Alton “Al” Asmus of Fond du Lac, Wis., age 80, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 7, 2021 after a courageous battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Alton was born July 27, 1941 to George and Lydia (Hopp) Asmus in Waupun. Alton was raised in the Waupun area on the family farm until the family moved to the city of Waupun.

Alton attended Waupun schools and after graduating from Waupun High School in 1960, he went to work. In 1968 he started Asmus Motors where he was owner and President for over 50 years. Alton found great fulfillment in his work. He cared a great deal about his employees, his customers and the communities they served.

Alton was an avid auto racing fan, car collector, fisherman and sports fan. Alton and his wife Mary enjoyed travel, especially when they could take in God’s beautiful creation. In recent years, Alton and Mary enjoyed a home in Arizona and became fans of the Phoenix Coyote hockey team. Alton and Mary loved going to dinner with friends and family and spending time with their children and grand-children.