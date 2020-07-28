Astle, Durlin “Billy”

STAPLES, Minn. - Durlin “Billy” Astle, age 75 of Staples, Minn. passed away on July 14, 2020, north of Motley, Minn. As per Billy's wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Durlin “Billy” William Astle was born on Dec. 8, 1944 at St. Mary's Hospital in Baraboo, Wis. His parents were the late George William and Marion Helen (Reeve) Astle. Billy graduated from the Reedsburg High School with the class of1962 in Reedsburg, Wis. He served in the United States Air Force from Feb. 15, 1963 to March 3, 1964.
Billy was married to Bonnie Grimm in Wisconsin. They resided and farmed in rural Reedsburg, Wis. They were married for five years and together had three children: Deb, Sherry and Lisa. Billy continued farming as he began his own construction company and worked throughout the State of Wisconsin. Billy was married to Sharon Ferguson for a short time and together had a daughter, Toni.
On Oct. 10, 1981 Billy was united in marriage to Donna Wilkinson in Sauk City, Wis. In 1984 they moved to Wadena and then in 1987 made their home in Deer Creek, Minn. Billy operated Astle's Construction and specialized in concrete work throughout the United States. Billy and Donna were married 33 years and raised three children: Dawn, Daniel, and Darren.
Since 2012 Billy has resided in Hewitt and Staples, Minnesota. He was employed trucking for the Knife Company. He enjoyed hunting mule deer in Montana and grilling. His specialty was grilling barbecue chicken.
On July 14, 2020 Billy died due to results of a motor vehicle accident north of Motley, Minn. at 75 years of age. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Marion Astle; infant brother: Jimmy; brother: Alvin Astle; brother-in-law: Dick Laukant; sisters-in-law: Eleanor Astle and Lavonne Astle; and infant grandson: Joseph.
Billy is survived by children: Debra Holby of Alexandria; Sherry (John) Long of Croswell, Mich.; Lisa (Wayne) Perkins of Deer Creek; Dawn (Ed) Wegscheid of Wadena; Daniel Astle of Deer Creek; Toni Astle of Watertown, Wis.; Darren (Pennie) Astle of Deer Creek; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Ruth (Marvin) Kruse of Reedsburg, Wis.; Alice Laukant of Reedsburg, Wis.; Kay (Gary) Schara of North Freedom, Wis.; JoAnn (George) Henning of Broadhead, Wis. ; brothers: John Astle of Cazenovia, Wis.; Ray Astle of Reedsburg, Wis.; Roy Astle of Oregon, Wis.; Tom (Rita) Astle of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; many other relatives and friends.
Please visit karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Billy's Tribute Wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena, Minn.
