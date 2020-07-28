Astle, Durlin “Billy”

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STAPLES, Minn. - Durlin “Billy” Astle, age 75 of Staples, Minn. passed away on July 14, 2020, north of Motley, Minn. As per Billy's wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Durlin “Billy” William Astle was born on Dec. 8, 1944 at St. Mary's Hospital in Baraboo, Wis. His parents were the late George William and Marion Helen (Reeve) Astle. Billy graduated from the Reedsburg High School with the class of1962 in Reedsburg, Wis. He served in the United States Air Force from Feb. 15, 1963 to March 3, 1964.

Billy was married to Bonnie Grimm in Wisconsin. They resided and farmed in rural Reedsburg, Wis. They were married for five years and together had three children: Deb, Sherry and Lisa. Billy continued farming as he began his own construction company and worked throughout the State of Wisconsin. Billy was married to Sharon Ferguson for a short time and together had a daughter, Toni.

On Oct. 10, 1981 Billy was united in marriage to Donna Wilkinson in Sauk City, Wis. In 1984 they moved to Wadena and then in 1987 made their home in Deer Creek, Minn. Billy operated Astle's Construction and specialized in concrete work throughout the United States. Billy and Donna were married 33 years and raised three children: Dawn, Daniel, and Darren.