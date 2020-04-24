Audrey Bertha (Pionek) Grimm, 73, Wyocena

WYOCENA - Audrey Bertha Grimm (Pionek) 73, of Wyocena, passed away peacefully April 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, surrounded by loved ones. She was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Stevens Point, Wis., the eldest child of Emil and Lorna Pionek (Kawleski). She grew up in Stevens Point, where she spent time with her family and friends. Always having a thirst for travel, Audrey attended an airline school in Minneapolis which led her to a life of exploring new cities, countries, and people.
Audrey met her future husband, Delbert Grimm, while working at North Central Airlines in Madison. They married Nov. 29, 1969 and moved to a small farmette in Wyocena and had two children, Michelle and Michael. It was there the family raised a menagerie of animals, including many Arabian horses, leading them all to an active life in Columbia County 4-H and showing their horses around the state and the Midwest.
From the airline industry she transitioned to managing a travel agency in Portage. Through this experience she was able to travel the globe and experience life to the fullest. When her children were older, she moved from the travel agency to Ohio Medical/Ohmeda, becoming a successful inside sales representative. She thrived in her environment and made many lasting connections with customers and co-workers. She is remembered by her co-workers as someone whose smile would light up a room.
After retirement, travel once again became a large part of Audrey and Del's life. They always had a strong social circle and made numerous friends easily, whom they had the pleasure of visiting throughout the country. Everyone they met put out the “welcome” mat for them. From Germany and Poland, European river cruises to Alaska, and Alabama, every adventure was a special one. Audrey was always the life of the party, and her smile, boisterous laughter and upbeat demeanor will be sorely missed.
It was also after retirement that she explored her creative side which included canning, gardening, painting, making jewelry, and spending many nights playing Back-Up with her dear friends.
Above all, she was fiercely proud of her family, rarely missing any of her kids’ or grandkids’ sporting events, horse shows, triathlons, and musical/theater performances. Family tradition and heritage were very important to her as well, so she made sure to pass on her knowledge of canning, gardening, making sauerkraut and homemade pierogis. Her family was also blessed to spend time with her and Del every Christmas Eve and Easter Mass, and her grandkids’ First Communions and Confirmations.
Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Delbert Grimm of Wyocena; daughter, Michelle Trowbridge (David) of Madison; son, Michael Grimm (Matthew Summer) of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren; Lauren and Colin Trowbridge of Madison; brother, Bernard Pionek (Shari) of Junction City, Wis.; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Lorna Pionek.
A private memorial mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Pardeeville, where Audrey was a longtime member. Our sincere appreciation goes out to the medical staff at St. Mary’s Hospital and Hospice Care for the tender care they gave mom during her brief stay there. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
