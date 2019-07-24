BEAVER DAM - Audrey E. Roberts, 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at GOOD SHEPHERD EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Collin Vanderhoof and the Rev. Dennis Meier officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton.
Audrey was born the daughter of Steve and Anna (Wussow) Radulovich on Aug. 1, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wis. On Dec. 12, 1959, she was united in marriage with Maurice "Digger" Roberts. Audrey was a homemaker and had also worked as a press operator of P.M. Plastics in Pewaukee for 20 years.
Audrey was a member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She enjoyed going to the Watermark Senior Center and playing cards. She loved baking cookies with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the occasional trip to Ho-Chunk. Audrey always looked forward to her daily phone calls from her children on their assigned day.
She is survived by her children, Jan (Daniel) Schlagel of Beaver Dam, Michael (special friend Dianna) Beal of Merton, Lance (Colleen) Roberts of Elm Grove, Gwen Roberts of Merton, Jamie Roberts of Hartland, Jeff (Kolyndé) Roberts of Hartland, Kelly (Marv) Senfleben of Erin, Chad (Julie) Roberts of Beaver Dam, Pat (Jennifer) Roberts of Hartland, Jonah (Special friend Kim) Roberts of Ixonia and Joel Roberts of Hartland; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maurice in 2006; brother, John Radulovich; sister, Betty Hill; great-grandson, Noah Schlagel; and her aunt, Frieda Sandrin.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
