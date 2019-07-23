Audrey E. Roberts, 81, of Beaver Dam passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Collin Vanderhoof officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the Tn. of Trenton.
A full obituary will follow.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
