Aug. 11, 1933—July 25, 2022

PORTAGE—Audrey Ellen Peterson of Portage passed away July 25, 2022, after a long and graceful fight with colon cancer at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

She was born August 11, 1933, to Ernie and Ethel (Henry) Brice of Lime Ridge, WI. She graduated from Lime Ride High School and completed her CNAs license following graduation.

While working at Badger Ordinance she met the love of her life Don Peterson and they married September 21, 1968. Then, welcomed their daughter, Tamara, the next August.

Audrey was a loving caregiver at heart and what she devoted her life to. She grew up helping to care for her brothers and sisters and later her parents in their golden years. She made it her life and career working as a nurse’s aide at the Sauk County Healthcare Center and later Divine Savior Nursing Home in Portage where she eventually retired. Upon retiring from healthcare, she became the full-time day care provider for the grandchildren Benjiman, Allison and Jarrett whom she helped in raising and shared a very special relationship with. Her life was devoted to serving and caring for others and what gave her most joy and pride.

In addition to her loving and caring heart Audrey enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, and reading. She also enjoyed time with not only her daughter and grandchildren, but with her large extended family. She was known and loved by all her nieces and nephews as Aunt Audrey or Aunt “Aud” and was always there with a listening ear and big hug for anyone who needed it.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Kevin) Foster; her grandchildren: Allison Foster (Wyatt Lewko), Jarrett Foster, and Benjiman Foster (Jessica Blader); and her great-granddaughter, Alexis Foster all of Portage. She is further survived by her brother, Richard (Sandy) Brice, Rock Springs; and one sister-in-law, Lucille Brice of Reedsburg. And by many nieces, nephews, and cousin whom she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Martin Peterson; her parents: Ernie and Ethel; and her brothers: Donald, Robert, Larry, Ernie Jr. Brice; and sister, Violet Smith, Nelda Peterson, and Carol Stratman.

We would like to give a special thank you to all her nurse, doctors, and staff at St. Clare Hospital for their wonderful loving care of Audrey during her battle with cancer and in her final days.

A Celebration of Audrey’s life will be held at the Portage Presbyterian Church, August 6, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with a visitation before starting at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

While flowers are welcomed, if you’d prefer to make a donation, please donate to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Hospital in Audrey’s honor.

Kratz Funeral Home-Portage is assisting the family with arrangements.