June 15, 1934—Sept. 30, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Audrey J. (Clary) Schmocker passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022, at the age of 88 at Riverwood in Wisconsin Dells.

Audrey was born on June 15, 1934, in Hill Point, WI. Moved to New Lisbon at an early age. On October 15, 1952, she married the love of her life, Ernie Schmocker, at St. Patrick’s in Mauston where they became life-time parish members.

Audrey spent her spare time (what little she had while raising seven children) sewing, knitting and crocheting and of course gardening with husband Ernie.

She worked, until retirement, including the garment factory, Saemisch’s Bakery, and she was the local Manager for the Milwaukee Journal and Sentinel Newspapers. She ended her work at Mile Bluff Hospital as Kitchen Manager. She was very outgoing, had an infectious sense of humor and had a unique way of making you feel comfortable when you got to know her.

She spent weekends enjoying all sporting events Badgers, Packers, high school wrestling and golf.

Her passion was her family always.

She is survived by seven children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson,

Kenneth (Georgia) Schmocker, Onalaska; three sons Ryan (Sandy); great-grandchild Quinn; Jerod (Abbey), and Tyler; Kathleen (Frank) Schwartzer, Norfolk, NE; and daughters: Nicole (Colin) Baumgartner; great-grandchildren: Gabriel and Liam; Christina (Jimmy) Rosetto; grandchildren Mariah, Sonny, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren: Italiah and Cheston; Edward (Mary) Schmocker, Park Falls; three sons: Kyle, Arek (Megan); great-grandchild Rowan; and Joel (Caitlin); great-grandson Brecken; Jeanne (Jim) Grayson, Casa Grande, AZ; daughter, Kelsey (Augustin) Guzman; great-grandchildren: Elliana, Samuel, Aria Elena, and Abel Guzman; Debora (Jim) Bires, Mauston; three children: Chris (Andrea); great-grandchildren: Madaline, Abraham, Penelope, Agatha, Georgiana, Vivian, Martha, Edith, Ignatius and Tarcisius; daughter, Sarah Bires; great granddaughter, Angelina; great-great-grandson, Christian; grandson, Kelly Bires; Robert (Stacy) Schmocker, Mauston; two children: Jacob, Jennifer (Mitch) Dhein; great-gandchildren: Gabriella, Calynn, Noah, and Micah; Glenn (Sarah) Schmocker, LaCrescent, MN; child, Sam.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. John Potazcek officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.