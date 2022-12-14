March 16, 1936—Dec. 9, 2022

PORTAGE—Audrey Joyce Roisum (Wendlandt), age 86, of the Portage/Pardeeville area, passed peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, during a snowstorm, at St. Mary Hospital in Madison, with her family at her side.

Audrey was born on March 16, 1936, in a snowstorm at Columbus Hospital. Audrey was a graduate of Randolph High School.

She married Robert Conrad Roisum on October 7, 1954 and shared 49 years together until he passed away in 2004. During their marriage, they raised four children. She enjoyed gardening, collecting thimbles and perfume bottles, thrift shopping, and dining at Culver’s Restaurant. Audrey was a current member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. She enjoyed visits from Pastor Armon and Candice, (the comfort dog), at her assisted living home in Rio during the past year.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Lila Wendlandt, husband, Robert Roisum, and son, Daniel Roisum. She is survived by her children: David (Jane) Roisum, Debra (Ron) Thompson, and Dale (Renee) Roisum; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 850 Armstrong St., Portage, WI, with the Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Inurnment will be private at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.