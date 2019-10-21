LACROSSE - Audrey June Doyle, 88, of LaCrosse, formerly of Rock Springs, Wis. passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Benedictine Manor of LaCrosse.
Audrey was born June 30, 1931, to Victor and Elvira (Jolitz) Moldenhauer. She attended Reedsburg High School and graduated in 1949. After graduation, she worked at the Jackson Clinic in Madison where she met her husband, Patrick Doyle of Portage, and had one daughter. They moved to LaCrosse in 1959. Patrick and Audrey divorced and she later worked at Jack Winter’s and Desmond’s Formal Wear until she retired in 2004. She enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her small garden and shoveling snow.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, Danna Rae Doyle; and her many lifelong friends that were also her family. They appreciated her for her witty sense of humor and amazing heart of gold.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved aunt, Carolyn Jolitz, and will be laid to rest near them in the North Freedom Cemetery.
Per Audrey’s wishes, there will be no formal services. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m.- 4p.m. at Benedictine Villa at 2904 East Ave. S, LaCrosse, Wis. For more information, call 310-422-2717.
Audrey’s family and friends would like to thank the staff at Benedictine Villa, who made her last few years more comfortable and gave her the independence she desired. She truly enjoyed joking around with all of the staff. Her family is also grateful to Benedictine Manor and Gundersen Hospice who were there for us when trying to navigate her care plan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rock Springs Fire Department, Benedictine Villa or memorial of choice.
The Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
