PORTAGE – Audrey L. Bohling Zunker, age 90, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital.

Audrey was born on March 21, 1931, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, the daughter of Earl and Dorothy (Kaiser) Martin. She grew up in Portage and graduated from Portage High School in 1949. Audrey married Cecil H. Bohling in 1952. He preceded her in death on April 8, 1972. She married Wallace Zunker in 1992. Audrey worked for 10 years at the Portage Hosiery and then for 25 years at J.C. Penneys in Portage. She had also worked at Noreen’s Dress Shop in Portage.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Bill Tofson) Persack, Endeavor; her grandchildren: Nathaniel (Karissa) Considine and Jaclyn (Orando) Drake; her great-grandchildren, Sophia and Luke Considine; other family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Cecil Bohling in 1972, her husband, Wallace Zunker, and her step-son, Robert Zunker.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.