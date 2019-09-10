August Albert “Butch” Suemnicht, age 96, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born on March 15, 1923, in Sheboygan Co, Wis., the son of William and Letha Suemnicht. On June 9, 1945, Butch was united in marriage to Shirley Stauss at Zion Lutheran Church in Glenbuelah, Wis. Shirley preceded him in death on February 6, 1999. Together they owned and operated Suemnicht Cheese Company. Through the years, he earned many professional awards including the Wisconsin State Fair Governor’s Sweepstakes and the H.P. Mulloy Award. He was a Past President and life member of the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association, and Past President of the Wisconsin Cheese Foundation. Butch was an avid golfer, and a member of the Reedsburg Country Club, and was a member of the Reedsburg Lions Club.
On October 30, 1999, Butch was united in marriage to Bernice E. (Ruzek) Blahnik. Together, they enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and traveling to Arizona. Butch also enjoyed fishing, bowling and baseball. He was a faithful member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Loganville, where he was formerly the oldest living member.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice of Reedsburg; children, Sue Schroeder of Janesville, Dale (Connie) Suemnicht of Baraboo, and Dawn (Don) Webber of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) Suemnicht, Tyson (Heather) Suemnicht, Todd (Karin) Schroeder, Jason Schroeder, Dana (Deric) Craig, Deidre (Kurt) Walker; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; step-children, Emil (Jeanne) Blahnik, Jr., and Kim Marie Schneider; step-grandchildren: Christian Jay, Stephanie (Joel) McKeefry, Tina Blahnik, and friend, Justin, Terri Blahnik and friend, Dan, Ashli Dalton and friend, Brad, Brittany (Jessie) Ramirez, Kelsey Krier and friend, Justin, and Alex Krier; four step-great-grandchildren.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; daughter, Dawn Marie in infancy; grandson, Braden; son-in-law, Dennis Schroeder; brothers and sister,: Donna Voell, Norma Nachreiner, Elnora Bengel, William Suemnicht, Lola Schulz, Lydia Ninnemann; half brothers and sisters: Evelyn Weber, Kenneth Suemnicht, Gladys Hanson, Karl, Earl and Alvin Suemnicht.
Funeral services for August “Butch” Suemnicht will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Loganville with Pastor Donald Glanzer and Vicar Tyler Hoey officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Loganville. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorials of remembrance may be made to St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church Mill Street fund, in lieu of flowers.
You have free articles remaining.
August Albert “Butch” Suemnicht, age 96, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born on March 15, 1923, in Sheboygan Co, Wis., the son of William and Letha Suemnicht. On June 9, 1945, Butch was united in marriage to Shirley Stauss at Zion Lutheran Church in Glenbuelah, Wis. Shirley preceded him in death on February 6, 1999. Together they owned and operated Suemnicht Cheese Company. Through the years he earned many professional awards including the Wisconsin State Fair Governor’s Sweepstakes and the H.P. Mulloy Award. He was a Past President and life member of the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association, and Past President of the Wisconsin Cheese Foundation. Butch was an avid golfer, and a member of the Reedsburg Country Club, and was a member of the Reedsburg Lions Club.
On October 30, 1999, Butch was united in marriage to Bernice E. (Ruzek) Blahnik. Together they enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and traveling to Arizona. Butch also enjoyed fishing, bowling and baseball. He was a faithful member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Loganville, where he was formerly the oldest living member.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice of Reedsburg; children, Sue Schroeder of Janesville, Dale (Connie) Suemnicht of Baraboo, and Dawn (Don) Webber of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) Suemnicht, Tyson (Heather) Suemnicht, Todd (Karin) Schroeder, Jason Schroeder, Dana (Deric) Craig, Deidre (Kurt) Walker; 16 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; step-children, Emil (Jeanne) Blahnik, Jr., and Kim Marie Schneider; step-grandchildren: Christian Jay, Stephanie (Joel) McKeefry, Tina Blahnik, and friend, Justin, Terri Blahnik and friend, Dan, Ashli Dalton and friend, Brad, Brittany (Jessie) Ramirez, Kelsey Krier and friend, Justin, and Alex Krier; four step great grandchildren.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; daughter, Dawn Marie in infancy; grandson, Braden; son-in-law, Dennis Schroeder; brothers and sister,: Donna Voell, Norma Nachreiner, Elnora Bengel, William Suemnicht, Lola Schulz, Lydia Ninnemann; half brothers and sisters: Evelyn Weber, Kenneth Suemnicht, Gladys Hanson, Karl, Earl and Alvin Suemnicht.
Funeral services for August “Butch” Suemnicht will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Loganville with Pastor Donald Glanzer and Vicar Tyler Hoey officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Loganville. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorials of remembrance may be made to St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church Mill Street fund in lieu of flowers.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)