Auman, Sharon D.

NEW LISBON - Sharon D. Auman, age 82, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at her home. Sharon was the daughter of George and Dorothy (Wald) Shunk and was born on June 14, 1939, in Stanley, Wis. Sharon was raised and attended school in Stanley, then moved to Milwaukee. While living in Milwaukee, she met Eugene "Butch" Auman, and they later married on July 26, 1980. Eugene and Sharon bought some property in New Lisbon and shortly after moved to the area and have resided here since.

Sharon worked as the kitchen manager for the Rafters in New Lisbon for many years. She also cooked for the Dirty Turtle for several years.

Sharon had a love for cooking and baking; she was always whipping up something for family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and enjoyed collecting anything Mickey Mouse.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Eugene "Butch" Auman of New Lisbon; three children, David (Linda) of Milwaukee, Daniel of Oak Creek, Wis., and Douglas (Lacey) of Milwaukee; a brother, Ronald (Gloria) Shunk; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; her best friend, Barb Forsythe of Mauston; and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; sister, JoanAlice; brother, Laverne Shunk; and a sister, Bonna.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at the HARE FUNERAL HOME, 217 W. Pearl Street in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering of family and friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. The Rev. Wendy Ruetten is presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.harefuneralhome.com.