Feb. 9, 1936—Dec. 17, 2022

NECEDAH—On December 17, 2022 our beloved father, Ausberto L. Roman, age 86, of Necedah, WI, has left us to join the love of his life, Constance H. Roman, along with their daughter, Cynthia and son, Dale in heaven. He passed away at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, WI. He was born on February 9, 1936 in Puerto Rico to Manual and Catalina (Quennones) Roman.

He worked for many years for Acme Galvanizing, and enjoyed living in the Necedah area with his wife, Constance. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his sons: Dean (Cathy), Randy (Margie), John (Terri), Ausberto (Amanda); and his daughter, Christina; along with 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Our parents have left a legacy of family, love, and loyalty within us all. He has taught generations of our family to fish, hunt, cook, and a granddaughter to knit. He will be greatly missed everyday. Until we meet again in heaven we love you daddy.

A Private Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date by the family. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.