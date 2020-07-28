Austin, Zachary Quinn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RIO - Zachary Quinn Austin, 31, of Rio, died July 17, 2020 as result of a tragic truck accident less than a mile from his childhood home.

He was born Jan. 18, 1989 in Portage to James and Jennifer Austin. Zach grew up and graduated from Rio High School in 2007. He earned an Associate Welding degree in 2008 from Madison College. At the time of his death he was employed by Zeigler Farms in DeForest.

Zach was passionate about any outdoor activity. He loved to hunt, fish, four-wheel, boat, hang out at the river with family and friends along with his faithful companion Bentley. What you saw was always what you got with Zach. He was easy-going, big heart, great laugh, wicked sense of humor, generous, and a fun-loving spirit. Zach was a true friend to many. Always ready and willing at a moment's notice to help in any way. We all miss your daily Snapchats already plus your river pictures.

Survived by his partner Kaillee Kowald and their daughter Aubree. Zach dearly loved his two girls with his whole heart and soul. And his parents James and Jennifer who will miss you every single day.