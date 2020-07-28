Austin, Zachary Quinn

RIO - Zachary Quinn Austin, 31, of Rio, died July 17, 2020 as result of a tragic truck accident less than a mile from his childhood home.
He was born Jan. 18, 1989 in Portage to James and Jennifer Austin. Zach grew up and graduated from Rio High School in 2007. He earned an Associate Welding degree in 2008 from Madison College. At the time of his death he was employed by Zeigler Farms in DeForest.
Zach was passionate about any outdoor activity. He loved to hunt, fish, four-wheel, boat, hang out at the river with family and friends along with his faithful companion Bentley. What you saw was always what you got with Zach. He was easy-going, big heart, great laugh, wicked sense of humor, generous, and a fun-loving spirit. Zach was a true friend to many. Always ready and willing at a moment's notice to help in any way. We all miss your daily Snapchats already plus your river pictures.
Survived by his partner Kaillee Kowald and their daughter Aubree. Zach dearly loved his two girls with his whole heart and soul. And his parents James and Jennifer who will miss you every single day.
Zach was blessed with a large extended family who loved and supported him throughout his life: Pam (Norm Hurd) Beirne and family Louis (Ana), Kevin, Jayne (Adam Bortz) Hurd; Joan (Ken) and family Stuart (Opeyemi Daramola), Doug (Miranda), Martin (Michele) Shanks; Patrick (Rollande Delifer) and family Barry Beirne; Jeanne (Don) Stuckert and family Theresa and Lauren (Kevin Schreck) Nagy; Gregory (Anna) Beirne and family Jessica (Scott) Anthes, Payton and Mallory (Josh Inglett) Beirne; Peggy (Rob) Simonson and Zach's beloved cousin Ashley (Ty) Gumz, Kaly (Dyllan Jerome) Denman, and Madysen (Parker Jones) O'Neill; Colleen (David) and family DJ (Kathryn) Raley and family Angie (Pete) Deetz; Barbara, Corrie and Sara McAliley; Ariel (Bonnie) Austin and family Nicholas (Jennifer) & Amy (Nate Lischka) Austin; Brenda Hughes and family Shawn (Mallory) McConochie, Kendra and Kyle Hughes; Deana (Darren) Miller and Cheyenne Atkinson, Asia and Ty Miller. Maternal grandmother Sibyl Beirne and his Grandfather John Atkinson. Kaillee's parents Jill and Orin Kowald, brother Brian (Naomi) and family Maggie and John Kowald.
Zach was preceded by his maternal grandfather Ronald Beirne, paternal grandmother Conelee Atkinson and paternal grandfather James Austin.
A memorial visitation with social distancing guidelines and mask requirements will be held Friday, July 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 401 Angel Way, Rio. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
