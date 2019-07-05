Averon “Al” Alan Hinze, 68, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Al was born on March 16, 1951, in Salem, Missouri, the son of Harold and Lillian (Goddard) Hinze. On March 17, 1973, he married Karla Krey and they had two children, Julie and Greg.
Al worked at Century Fence Company in his younger years, then he became an over-the-road truck driver were he owned and operated his own business from 1978 to 1980. He then drove semi for Roadway Transfer Company, from 1980 until his retirement in October of 2008. While working for Roadway Transfer, he achieved the Million Mile Safety Driving award which he was very proud of. In addition, Al was a proud member of the Teamsters Union Local 695, in Madison for over 25 years.
During his retirement years, Al enjoyed woodworking and crafting with his girlfriend Brenda. He designed and built a popcorn wagon, which he named the “Punk-a-doo”. Together, they operated the wagon at the county fair, various local events and at the Shell gas station, in West Baraboo during the off season.
Al also enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports and he was a devoted PackerS fan. He also had a love for local automobile racing, especially in the Dick Trickle days. Just recently, Al lived for every Saturday night, watching his only grandson, Brady Bill, race at the Wisconsin Dells Raceway. He could always be seen sitting in the stands, with his head held high, with great pride, of his dreams coming true that his grandson was racing stock cars.
Alan is survived by his daughter, Julie (Bruce) Bill of Reedsburg; son, Gregory “Greg” (Jennifer) Hinze of Augusta; longtime girlfriend and love of his life, Brenda Voss of Baraboo; son of Brenda, Darren Voss, who Al considered his son, of Baraboo; one grandchild, Brady Bill (friend Paige Dunse) of Reedsburg; three step-granddaughters, Kayla Bill (friend John Agostinho) of New York, Chelsey (fiancé Travis Steele) Bill of Reedsburg, Jenny Voss of Baraboo; step-grandson, Nicholas Napolitano of Augusta; step-great-grandson, Dane Steele of Reedsburg; three sisters; Carol (Harold) Bochler of North Freedom, Lorna (Roger) Hahn of Reedsburg, Donna (Charles) Dvorak of Lyndon Station; one brother, Darrell (Linda) Hinze of Reedsburg; many cousins which include special cousins, Butch (Frieda) Hinze of Florida, Barb Combs of Virginia; and other nieces, nephew other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by a brother; Harold “Lester” Hinze; nephew, Michael Todd Hinze; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Rev. Gloria Stubitsch officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private family inurnment will be held in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Excelsior Township.
