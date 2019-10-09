Avis L. Fellows, 85, went to be with our Lord on Sept. 19, 2019, while away from her home in Minneapolis.
She was born in Madison, but grew up in New Lisbon, Wis., where she participated in Job’s Daughters, excelled in music, and graduated from high school.
After training at the University of Minnesota, she began her career as a dental hygienist and subsequently taught dental hygiene at University of Minnesota. Later, she worked as a dental consultant and served patients at the Neighborhood Involvement Program clinic in Minneapolis.
You have free articles remaining.
Avis was a Certified Music Arranger and a more than 50 year member of Sweet Adelines International. She loved her family, her late cat, Pooh, jewelry, Andrea Bocelli, reading, working jigsaw puzzles, playing the piano, and traveling, including Italy and Africa. Always an intrepid Twin Cities dweller and independent woman, she bore her increasing ill health with dignity, great courage, and faith.
Avis is survived by her brother David and his wife Linnea, of Gaylord, Minnesota; her brother Bruce of St. Paul, Minnesota; and her sister, Margo Grant of Hudson, New Hampshire; as well as many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, David C. and Margaret Fellows; and her sister, Cynthia Franks.
Interment will be in Lodi in the spring. Donations in her memory could be made at SweetAdelines.com/GIVE, or to your local church or high school music program.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)