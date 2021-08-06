Axness, James Kenneth "Jim"

PORTAGE – James Kenneth "Jim" Axness, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Portage on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Private family burial will be held at a later date in Fagernes Lutheran Cemetery in rural Blair, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com, where online condolences can be sent) is assisting the family.
