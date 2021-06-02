Babcock, Floyd W.

MAUSTON - Floyd W. Babcock, 89, of Mauston, passed away peacefully at Crestview Nursing Home on May 28, 2021. He was born on Dec. 6, 1931, to William and Lennie (Downing) Babcock in Mauston, Wis. He was united in marriage to Joan Rinzel on Sept. 3, 1955, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Menomonee Falls, Wis.

He is survived by three children, 13 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren: daughters, Suzanne Swan and Mary Linda Garity (Tom); son, Bill (Christina); grandchildren, Tracy and Kristina Swan, Richard, Allen, Joanna and Rose Garity, Michael, Jon, Ryan, Isaac, and Rylee Babcock, and Keegan and Conor Fitzgerald; great-granddaughters, Emma, Paislee, Charlotte, Evelyn, and Cassandra; and great-grandsons, Gabriel and Hayden.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Joan; daughter, Karen (Brent Jurkowski); son-in-law, Michael Swan; and sister, Betty Nehmer.

Floyd served in the U.S. Air Force in Korea, along with several other locations. He separated from the Air Force to return home to help his mother and father in 1954. He lived around Menomonee Falls and worked in a canning factory, where he met his future wife, Joan. They spent the next 58 years together celebrating life. In 1970, he relocated to Mauston, holding numerous jobs, but most special was being an alderman for the City of Mauston for 16 years.