Babcock, Lou Ellyn

COLUMBUS - Lou Ellyn (Atkinson) Babcock passed away Aug. 25, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, Wis. Lou Ellyn, the only child of Jess and Isabel (Eagan) Atkinson, was born March 15, 1932, at the Portage Hospital.

Lou was very proud to have been baptized, made her first communion, confession and confirmation at St. Mary's of the most Holy Rosary in Pardeeville. Lou's grandpa, William Eagan, helped build the church in 1904. Lou was very active in her church until her health would no longer allow her to participate.

Lou Ellyn was married to Morris Babcock at St. Mary's on Sept. 26, 1959. Lou and Morris celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2009. Lou and Morris are the proud parents of three children: twin daughters, Mary Ellyn and Marcy Lou, and son, Michael Eagan. Marcy and Greg and Michael and Carol all share the same anniversary, along with her oldest granddaughter, Krista Sommers, who married Joe Stark on Sept. 26, too.

Lou Ellyn graduated in 1950 from Pardeeville High School as a proud Bulldog. She enjoyed her class reunions every few years and keeping in touch with classmates. Lou worked at the DMV, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Divine Savior Hospital, along with Dr. Winkler and Dr. Westcott, and Estate Realty.