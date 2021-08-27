Babcock, Lou Ellyn

COLUMBUS - Lou Ellyn (Atkinson) Babcock passed away Aug. 25, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, Wis. Lou Ellyn, the only child of Jess and Isabel (Eagan) Atkinson, was born March 15, 1932, at the Portage Hospital.
Lou was very proud to have been baptized, made her first communion, confession and confirmation at St. Mary's of the most Holy Rosary in Pardeeville. Lou's grandpa, William Eagan, helped build the church in 1904. Lou was very active in her church until her health would no longer allow her to participate.
Lou Ellyn was married to Morris Babcock at St. Mary's on Sept. 26, 1959. Lou and Morris celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2009. Lou and Morris are the proud parents of three children: twin daughters, Mary Ellyn and Marcy Lou, and son, Michael Eagan. Marcy and Greg and Michael and Carol all share the same anniversary, along with her oldest granddaughter, Krista Sommers, who married Joe Stark on Sept. 26, too.
Lou Ellyn graduated in 1950 from Pardeeville High School as a proud Bulldog. She enjoyed her class reunions every few years and keeping in touch with classmates. Lou worked at the DMV, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Divine Savior Hospital, along with Dr. Winkler and Dr. Westcott, and Estate Realty.
Lou is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Morris Babcock; along with her three children that she was so very proud of, Mary Ellyn (Brent) Pigorsch, Marcy Lou (Greg) Sommers, and Michael Eagan (Carol) Babcock. Lou was also blessed with five grandchildren who were the love of her life, Krista (Joe) Stark, Emily and Sarah Babcock, and Ryan and Taylor Pigorsch. Lou is also survived by sisters-in-law, Helen Cook and Alice Wagner, along with their families; many special "shirttail" cousins (as mother referred to many as); and friends with cherished friendships. She was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law, Earl and Hazel Babcock; her godparents, Bill and Marie Smith; her godchild, Jennifer (Neesam) Marchillo; sister-in law and brother-in-law, Beryl and Orlando Allen; niece, Annette Allen-Vingum; and her furry little grand-dog, Gidget, whom she missed so very much.
"I pray for and thank my husband, our three 'kids' and their spouses, and our beautiful grandchildren for ALL your love and joy that you brought into my life! I love you all so much, MOM xoxo"
A Catholic Mass will be held at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Pardeeville, on Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The family requests that those attending wear casual attire. A private interment will be held for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Columbia County Humane Society.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Marwat and the medical team at Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus that allowed our mother to pass comfortably, at peace, with her dignity. You are all truly amazing! Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
