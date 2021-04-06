Babcock, Rosalie Katherine

PORTAGE – Rosalie Katherine (Miller) Babcock, born Dec. 9, 1929, to Margarina and Martin Winiecki, began her journey with Our Heavenly Father on April 6, 2021. Her love and guidance will be missed.

She married John E. Babcock in 1957, and they raised five children together: Pamela, Timothy, Barbara, Julie and Martin. But all were welcome in the Babcock household, and there was always a full house.

She was blessed with 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, with another arriving in May. She was preceded in death by her husband, a child, her parents, grandparents and a son-in-law.

Rosalie had many interests and was very proud of her work accomplishments. No gathering took place without her famous baked beans. She wrote several soulful poems and is in "Who's Who in American Poetry." One of her poems hung in her hometown restaurant for many years. She was the first woman to work a "man's" job at the Weyenberg Shoe Company and did so until the factory closed its doors.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 at MOUNDVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.