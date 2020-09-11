 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baczek, Virginia Rose
0 entries

Baczek, Virginia Rose

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO/CHICAGO - Virginia Rose Baczek, 92, Baraboo/Chicago, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

More than anything Virginia loved conversation. She loved being surrounded by people. She was notorious and enjoyed for her sharp wit.

She was preceded by her loving husband, Harry Baczek; her daughter, Debra; and son-in-law, Bob Heppner.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Gary) Tremelling; her sons, James (Cynthia) Baczek and Jeffrey (Cheryl) Baczek; grandsons, Eric Douglas, Robert and John Heppner, James and Nathan Baczek, Paul and Richard Baczek; and great-grandson, Dustin Douglas.

Her Memorial will be held on:

Saturday September 19th

2pm to 6pm

In the home of Jeff and Cheryl Baczek

Mount Prospect, Illinois

Baczek, Virginia Rose

Virginia Baczek

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News