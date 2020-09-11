Baczek, Virginia Rose

BARABOO/CHICAGO - Virginia Rose Baczek, 92, Baraboo/Chicago, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
More than anything Virginia loved conversation. She loved being surrounded by people. She was notorious and enjoyed for her sharp wit.
She was preceded by her loving husband, Harry Baczek; her daughter, Debra; and son-in-law, Bob Heppner.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Gary) Tremelling; her sons, James (Cynthia) Baczek and Jeffrey (Cheryl) Baczek; grandsons, Eric Douglas, Robert and John Heppner, James and Nathan Baczek, Paul and Richard Baczek; and great-grandson, Dustin Douglas.
Her Memorial will be held on:
Saturday September 19th
2pm to 6pm
In the home of Jeff and Cheryl Baczek
Mount Prospect, Illinois
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)