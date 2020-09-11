Baczek, Virginia Rose

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO/CHICAGO - Virginia Rose Baczek, 92, Baraboo/Chicago, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

More than anything Virginia loved conversation. She loved being surrounded by people. She was notorious and enjoyed for her sharp wit.

She was preceded by her loving husband, Harry Baczek; her daughter, Debra; and son-in-law, Bob Heppner.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Gary) Tremelling; her sons, James (Cynthia) Baczek and Jeffrey (Cheryl) Baczek; grandsons, Eric Douglas, Robert and John Heppner, James and Nathan Baczek, Paul and Richard Baczek; and great-grandson, Dustin Douglas.

Her Memorial will be held on:

Saturday September 19th

2pm to 6pm

In the home of Jeff and Cheryl Baczek

Mount Prospect, Illinois