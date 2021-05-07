Bade, Donald H.

WAUPUN - Donald H. Bade, 89, of Waupun, passed away May 6, 2021, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Don was born July 19, 1931, the son of Lawrence and Laura Daehn Bade. Don graduated from Brandon High School. On Feb. 20, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Doris Henker. Don farmed his entire life in the town of Alto. He worked for the canning factory in Fairwater part-time for years. Don drove school bus for many years. He was a member of Alto Fire Department for 40 years, where he served as fire chief for 25 years. He loved to bowl and work in the garden. He sang with Harmony Kings in Ripon. Most of all he loved it when the grandchildren were around. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater his whole life, and he served on the council for many terms. Don played on the dartball team, and served as the chair of Zion Brotherhood. He served on the Shoreline Zoning Committee for Fond du Lac County.
Don is survived by his wife of 71 years, Doris Bade; three children, Ann (Michael) Giese of Waukesha, Jane (Dennis) Vellema of Waupun, and Tim (Sandra) Bade of Waupun; seven grandchildren, Heather Rodis (special friend, Jimmy Dimitriades) of Waukesha, Andrew Rodis of Waukesha, Kristie (Dan) Buwalda of Waupun, Ben Vellema (special friend, Tanya Hailey) of Fairwater, Matt (Tracy) Vellema of Waupun, Melissa (Gary) Stockwell of Wausau, and Brian (Ashley) Bade of Brandon; great-grandchildren, Grant, Alex and Rhett Buwalda, Luke and Willow Vellema, Garrison and Gaige Stockwell, Hannah, Kaelyn and Callie Bade, and Blake Vellema; sisters, Grace Cluppert and Shirley (Clarence) Huenink; brother, Robert Bade; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Laura Bade; brother, Bernard (Darlene) Bade; and brother-in-law, Herb Cluppert.
Funeral services for Donald Bade will be held Tuesday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fairwater with Pastor Kimberly Stowell and Pastor Dennis Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairwater Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or Alto Fire Department.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)