Bade, Donald H.

Don was born July 19, 1931, the son of Lawrence and Laura Daehn Bade. Don graduated from Brandon High School. On Feb. 20, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Doris Henker. Don farmed his entire life in the town of Alto. He worked for the canning factory in Fairwater part-time for years. Don drove school bus for many years. He was a member of Alto Fire Department for 40 years, where he served as fire chief for 25 years. He loved to bowl and work in the garden. He sang with Harmony Kings in Ripon. Most of all he loved it when the grandchildren were around. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater his whole life, and he served on the council for many terms. Don played on the dartball team, and served as the chair of Zion Brotherhood. He served on the Shoreline Zoning Committee for Fond du Lac County.