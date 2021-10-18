Bader, Christopher A.

Christopher A. Bader, age 26 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.
Christopher was born on Jan. 19, 1995, the son of Todd and Amy (Sennhenn) Bader. He was a 2013 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and was a resident of Beaver Dam his entire life. He was a very gentle soul and touched the lives of many who were around him. Not only was he a loving son, he also found the love of his life with his fiancé, Natalie, and had three beautiful children whom he absolutely adored. Before he became a stay at home dad for his children, he was a maintenance worker at ConAgra Foods/Birdseye in Beaver Dam. Gathering with friends and grilling out and using the smoker were things he enjoyed, but first and foremost, he loved spending time with his family and most of all, he loved being a dad.
Christopher is survived by his fiancé, Natalie of Beaver Dam; three children, Vossyn, Varrstoen, and Velencia; his parents, Todd and Amy Bader of Beaver Dam; uncle, Greg (Janice) Bader of Florida; aunt, Jodi (Paul) Gorter of Waupun; grandparents, Roger and Judy Bader, and Wayne and Joan Sennhenn, of Beaver Dam; parents of Natalie, Jim and Kris Holy of Iron Ridge; Natalie’s brother, Jarrod Holy of Horicon; and nieces, Ava, Brianna, and Lexi; and is further survived by his four furry friends, Callie, Kilo, Oscar, and Elsie, as well as cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Nicole Bader; uncle, Mike Bader; and other relatives.
A Celebration of Life for Christopher will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the AMERICAN LEGIONL, 300 Beichl Ave, Beaver Dam, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
A memorial fund has been set up for Christophers three children, which will be put in a trust fund in his honor. If desired, memorials may be sent to: Todd/Amy Bader, N9475 Jersey Road, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
