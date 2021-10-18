Bader, Christopher A.

Christopher was born on Jan. 19, 1995, the son of Todd and Amy (Sennhenn) Bader. He was a 2013 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and was a resident of Beaver Dam his entire life. He was a very gentle soul and touched the lives of many who were around him. Not only was he a loving son, he also found the love of his life with his fiancé, Natalie, and had three beautiful children whom he absolutely adored. Before he became a stay at home dad for his children, he was a maintenance worker at ConAgra Foods/Birdseye in Beaver Dam. Gathering with friends and grilling out and using the smoker were things he enjoyed, but first and foremost, he loved spending time with his family and most of all, he loved being a dad.