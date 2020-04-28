Baer, Kathleen "Kathy" Ann

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Baer, age 72, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born June 20, 1947, in Stoughton to the late Raymond and Norma (Quam) Bothum. She is a graduate of Stoughton High School. Kathy married Richard S. Baer on July 7, 1972, at Christ Lutheran Church in Stoughton. Kathy proudly retired after 40 years working at the University of Wisconsin. She always loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and friends. Kathy was passionate for the holidays and family celebrations. Kathy was devoted to the many pets she had throughout the years.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard S. Baer; daughter, Michelle (Adam) Gantman, and daughter, Jessica (Julian) Escamilla; four grandchildren, Shans, Josalyn, Jayden and Jacqueline; brothers, John (Sara) Bothum and Ron (Debie) Bothum; sisters, Mary (Bob) Goggin and Linda Hanson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, John Hanson.

A Drive-In Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday May 2, 2020 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Hwy B, Stoughton with Rev. Paula Geister-Jones presiding. Please stay in your cars, keep your windows rolled up, and tune in to 85.5 FM on your radio. Burial will follow at Hope Cottage Grove Cemetery. A visitation observing social distancing will be from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect St. Stoughton. Please wait in your cars until you are invited into the funeral home.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 206 W. Prospect Stoughton (608) 873-9244 Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com