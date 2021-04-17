Baerwald, Shirley M.

HORICON - Shirley M. Baerwald, 85, formerly of Horicon, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville.

Shirley was born the daughter of Earl and Evelyn (Wildish) Reimer on Sept. 12, 1935, in Wauwatosa, Wis. She was a 1954 graduate of Oconomowoc High School as well as Marvel Beauty School in Milwaukee and began her career as a beautician. She was married to James Baerwald on Nov. 11, 1961, at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. After that time, she dedicated herself as a homemaker. Shirley later received her degree as a CNA from Moraine Park in Beaver Dam and worked as a visiting nurse for the Beaver Dam Community Hospital.

Shirley was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. She enjoyed train travel and playing softball for Captain Bill's softball team in Horicon. Shirley enjoyed quilting for many years.

Shirley is survived by her three sons, Kevin (Mary) Baerwald of Theresa, Kurt Baerwald of Horicon, and Kris (Abdy) Baerwald of New Port Richey, Fla.; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Zachary, and Joshua Baerwald of Theresa and Sophia Baerwald of New Port Richey, Fla.; brother-in-law, Emil Baerwald of Mayville; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Baerwald of Horicon, Marge Reimer of Bowler, Wis., and Joanne Reimer of Oconomowoc; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.