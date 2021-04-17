Baerwald, Shirley M.

HORICON - Shirley M. Baerwald, 85, formerly of Horicon, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville.
Shirley was born the daughter of Earl and Evelyn (Wildish) Reimer on Sept. 12, 1935, in Wauwatosa, Wis. She was a 1954 graduate of Oconomowoc High School as well as Marvel Beauty School in Milwaukee and began her career as a beautician. She was married to James Baerwald on Nov. 11, 1961, at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. After that time, she dedicated herself as a homemaker. Shirley later received her degree as a CNA from Moraine Park in Beaver Dam and worked as a visiting nurse for the Beaver Dam Community Hospital.
Shirley was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon. She enjoyed train travel and playing softball for Captain Bill's softball team in Horicon. Shirley enjoyed quilting for many years.
Shirley is survived by her three sons, Kevin (Mary) Baerwald of Theresa, Kurt Baerwald of Horicon, and Kris (Abdy) Baerwald of New Port Richey, Fla.; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Zachary, and Joshua Baerwald of Theresa and Sophia Baerwald of New Port Richey, Fla.; brother-in-law, Emil Baerwald of Mayville; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Baerwald of Horicon, Marge Reimer of Bowler, Wis., and Joanne Reimer of Oconomowoc; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James, in 1989; and three brothers, Lee, Gerald, and Earl "Sonny" Reimer.
A memorial gathering will be held at ST. STEPHEN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Horicon on Friday, April 23 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Daniel Seehafer will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)