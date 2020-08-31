Baerwolf, Dennis R.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - On Saturday, August 29, 2020 Dennis Richard Baerwolf passed away at the age of 80.

Dennis was born Feb.. 25, 1940 in Portage, Wis. to Hugo and Madeline Baerwolf. Dennis served in the US Army from 1956-1964. On March 10, 1963 he married Joyce Roberts. They were married for 25 years and had nine children together. He enjoyed collecting old Chevy cars and Case tractors. He also enjoyed attending car shows and tractor pulls.

On Sept. 4, 1971 Dennis was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Portage.

Dennis was married to Jean Lancaster on Oct. 2, 1989.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Hugo and his mother, Madeline.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, his nine children: Deni Stock (Gary) of Portage, Wis., David Baerwolf of Colorado Springs, Colo., Drenda Baerwolf of Westfield, Wis., Doug Baerwolf (Gina) of Portage, Donna Schade (Rob) of Reedsburg, Wis., Daniel Baerwolf of Portage, Donita Baerwolf of Colorado Springs, Colo., Devin Baerwolf of Montello, Wis., and Dustin Baerwolf of Endeavor, Wis., Sisters: Nancy Baerwolf and Bonnie (Bob) O'Dell of Anaconda, Mont. as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.