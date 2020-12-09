Bagnowski, Kenneth W.

VESPER - Kenneth W. Bagnowski, age 60, of Vesper, Wis., died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial visitation was held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids.
Ken was born May 23, 1960, in Rockford, Ill., to Leonard and Rosalie (Cascio) Bagnowski. He attended local schools in Nekoosa. Ken was preceded in death by his soulmate, Theresa Winch, who died on Nov. 28, 2020. He was employed at Kerry Ingredients in Vesper and retired after 28 years of employment. Ken also owned and operated Ken's Taxidermy in Vesper for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, camping, having a beer and spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved both his Labradors, Drake and Bailey.
Ken is survived by his parents, Leonard and Rosalie Bagnowski of Necedah; children, Jeremy (Kim) Bagnowski of Wisconsin Rapids, Jeff (Nicole) Bagnowski of Wisconsin Rapids, Cody (Kathi) Grimm of Marshfield, Matthew Grimm of Stevens Point, and Kristin (Aaron) Linzmeier of Milladore; and grandchildren, Trevor, Hailey, Brooke, Brett, Bryce, Braxton, Camden and Delaney.
Ken was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
