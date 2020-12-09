Bagnowski, Kenneth W.

Ken was born May 23, 1960, in Rockford, Ill., to Leonard and Rosalie (Cascio) Bagnowski. He attended local schools in Nekoosa. Ken was preceded in death by his soulmate, Theresa Winch, who died on Nov. 28, 2020. He was employed at Kerry Ingredients in Vesper and retired after 28 years of employment. Ken also owned and operated Ken's Taxidermy in Vesper for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, camping, having a beer and spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved both his Labradors, Drake and Bailey.