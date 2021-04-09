 Skip to main content
Bair, Laura
Bair, Laura

BARABOO - Laura Bair was born in Madison, Wis. She attended high school in Baraboo and later graduated from MATC. She was a talented saleswoman for a local Madison magazine for most of her adult life and moved back to Baraboo after retirement. Laura was passionate, caring, friendly, kind to everyone she met, feisty, funny and most of all loving. She unfortunately lost her battle with mental illness. She is survived by her mother, three sisters, a brother, two children and extended family.

