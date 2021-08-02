Baker, Charles H.

BEAVER DAM—Charles H. Baker, 81, of Beaver Dam passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Charles was born the son of Charles T. and Bernice (Suetmeier) Baker on January 12, 1940 in Madison. He was married to Margo Mertz on October 8, 1960 in Lake Mills. Charlie was employed with John Deere in Horicon assembling snowmobiles and later lawn tractors until his retirement after 38 years.

Charlie was a member of the IAM Local 873 of Horicon. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam where he served as a head usher. Charlie enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing as well as spending time at his cabin in northern Wisconsin. He enjoyed watching both the Packers and Badgers and taking casino trips with Margo. Charlie was an avid flower gardener.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Margo of Beaver Dam; four sons, Charles T. (Rebecca) Baker of Fulton, Mo., Timothy (Jilleine) Baker of Columbus, Wis., Jeffrey (Christine) Baker of Beaver Dam, and James P. (Ann) Baker of Woodruff; grandchildren, Chaz (Kaity), Robyn (Travis), Rachel, Evan, Sarah (Joshua), Bryant (Angie), Jesslynn (Max), Michaela, Scott (Julie), and Kari (Patrick); six great grandchildren; five brothers; two sisters; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.