Baker, Gary Ned
Gary Baker

BARABOO - Gary Ned Baker, 74, of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born June 19, 1946, in Spring Green, Wis., to Ned Baker and Ethel (Meyers) Baker. He served in the U.S. Army for three years. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching old westerns, and hanging with his friends at his favorite watering hole.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ned and Ethel; brother, Larry; brother-in-law, Tony; nephew, Tanner; and great-granddaughter, Anna. He is survived by his daughters, Shannon (Bill) Zeman and Trista (Jordan) Barton; siblings, Jimmy (Betty) Baker, Lavonne (Rick) Kamnetz, and Dwight (Angie) Baker; six step-siblings; grandchildren, Sheena Baker, Amber (Matt) Sorg, Makayla and Makenna Sefkar; seven great-grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Gary was very loved and will be missed by many.

A memorial service for Gary will be May 26 at 5 p.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME, in Baraboo, Wis., with military honors before the service. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to the start of the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.redlinfuneralhome.com.

