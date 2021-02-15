 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baker, Irene
entries

Baker, Irene

{{featured_button_text}}

Irene Baker, age 101 of rural Cambria/Fall River, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Funeral services are pending. Please visit www.kratzfh.com for more information.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View () entries

() entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News