Baker, Matthew Rey

BEAVER DAM—Matthew Rey Baker, 33 of Beaver Dam, Wis. went to his eternal home on Wednesday, Oct. 20 2021.

Matthew was born on May 9, 1988 to Randall and Colleen “Nutter” Baker. He graduated from Watertown High School and worked at various factories in the area. Matthew enjoyed playing Magic the Gathering cards and his many gaming systems. In 2019 he met the love of his life and fiancé, Trista Gallenbeck. He loved spending time with her and his two boys, Mason and Philip.

Matthew is survived by his fiancé, Trista “McDowell” Gallenbeck; two sons, Mason Baker and Philip Bartram; parents, Randall and Colleen Baker; brothers, Philip Baker, Cody Baker; further survived by aunts, uncles, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Robert Baker, Caroline and John Bratcher; maternal grandfather, Eugene Nutter; uncles, Ronald Baker and Phillip Nutter.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at GO DUTCH SOLUTIONS, 328 South Division street, Waupun, Wis. 53963.