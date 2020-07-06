Balaban, Anna M. (nee Temkin)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MANITOWOC - Anna M. (nee Temkin) Balaban passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the age of 91. Anna was the beloved wife of the late Edward Balaban. The Balaban family was the owner of Berks Inc. in Manitowoc for many years.

Anna was a loving mother to Mark (Cindy) Balaban, Michael (Nancy) Balaban; proud grandmother of Scott (Gabrielle) Balaban, Carly Balaban, Emily Balaban and Brady Balaban; great-grandmother to Finley Balaban; dear sister of Julius Temkin; sister-in-law to Herman Balaban; she is further survived by other loving relatives and friends.

A private family graveside ceremony was held at Fort Howard Cemetery in Green Bay. Memorials can go to the charity of your choice. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com.