Baldwin, Jean

MAUSTON - Jean Baldwin passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020, at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mauston, Wis. She was born May 14, 1928, as Ilo Jean, to Edna and Clifford Crandall. She married Arthur Baldwin Jr. on Oct. 15, 1947, at the Mauston Methodist Church. They were married for 69 years.

A special heartfelt thank you to Jean's Fairview Care Teams who lovingly cared for her for two and a half years.

Any gifts received will be put toward a memorial in Jean's name. A service may be planned for some time in the future.

To sign Jean's online guestbook, visit www.crandallfuneral.com.