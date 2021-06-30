Baldwin, Jean

MAUSTON - A memorial service for Jean Baldwin, who died June 21, 2020, will be held July 10 at the UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Mauston.

The family will welcome visitors from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. There will be a light lunch after the service.

Memorials will be used for a bench to be added to the new patio and walking path being created at the Mile Bluff Medical Center.

Please see the full obituary on the Crandall Funeral site: www.crandallfuneral.com obituaries.