 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baldwin, Jean
0 entries

Baldwin, Jean

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAUSTON - A memorial service for Jean Baldwin, who died June 21, 2020, will be held July 10 at the UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Mauston.

The family will welcome visitors from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. There will be a light lunch after the service.

Memorials will be used for a bench to be added to the new patio and walking path being created at the Mile Bluff Medical Center.

Please see the full obituary on the Crandall Funeral site: www.crandallfuneral.com obituaries.

Baldwin, Jean

Jean Baldwin

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Plague evolved over thousands of years to become a more deadly pandemic

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News