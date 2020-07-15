Ballweg, Joseph W.

SAUK CITY - Joseph W. Ballweg, age 97, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born to Joseph and Mary (Ganser) Ballweg in Roxbury on July 3, 1923. He married Marian Maly on July 8, 1948, and had 14 children.
As a couple, they enjoyed traveling to destinations in Europe, as well as to extended family in Canada. Joe was a lifelong farmer in Sauk City. He spent many years working for Icke Construction in Madison and was a member of Construction and General Laborer's Union Local 464 for 54 years. He enjoyed reading the daily paper to keep abreast of current events, watching football, playing euchre and taking an occasional trip to Ho Chunk casino.
Survivors include his 12 children, Kathleen (John) Czeshinski of New Berlin, Joseph of Prairie du Sac, Virginia (Fred) Beuthin of Mazomanie, Jean (Neil) Bauer of Prairie du Sac, Robert of Waunakee, Mary Ann (Butch) Kraemer of DeForest, John (Cathy) of Merrimac, Rich (Susan) of Prairie du Sac, Karen Fiene (Doug Brown) of Prairie du Sac, James (Jenni of Stoughton, Sandra (Joe Long) of Blue Mounds and Laura (Dean) Waters of Belleville; daughter-in-law Bernadette of Cross Plains; 24 grandchildren, Brian (Robin), Bradley (Stephanie), Robin, Joseph, Jeremy, Bill (Cindy), Connie (Amir), JoAnn (Keith), Corey, Stacey, Emily, Patrick, Shannon, Christopher, Michael (Jordyn Denzer), Lee (Laura), Ross (Sarah), Matthew (Abbey), Melissa (Travis), Danielle (Anthony), Chase, Shelby, Zach (Jenn) and Lucas; 23 great-grandchildren (another one due in August); and four sisters-in-laws, Agnes Ballweg, Charlotte Schneider, Betty Blumer and Donna Cushman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian; daughter, Patricia; son, Alan; daughter-in-law, Susan; four brothers, Adolph, Lawrence, Leo, Edwin; and seven sisters, Barbara Skrum, Caroline Ballweg, Theresa Hoffman, Helen Haugen, Mary Bassett, Olive Shepard and Marcella Bowers-Wilson.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Sauk City and live-streamed at https://youtu.be/u6qtYTvgqjc. Father Miguel Galvez will officiate. Interment will be in the St. Aloysius Cemetery.
Special thanks to his long time physician, Dr. McAuliffe, and Agrace Hospice staff for their special care of Dad. Memorials can be directed to Agrace Hospice, American Cancer Society or St. Aloysius School Endowment Fund.
