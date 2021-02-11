Bamberg, Joan Bernadette

After staying home and raising her family, Joan rejoined the workforce and retired from Herrschners after 20 years. She enjoyed working in customer service. Joan loved talking to people all over the country. Joan made many friendships at Herrschners. She always looked forward to all of the post-retirement get-togethers.

Joan loved shopping and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She saw beauty in many things, which led to her collection of angel figurines, Snowbabies, apple decorations for her apple-themed kitchen, and her beautiful Precious Moments collection. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.

Christmas was her favorite time of the year, and thankfully this past one was extremely special, since she was able to spend it with her children and grandchildren. Her family will always cherish all their wonderful memories with her. In fact anyone who knew Joan will always hold dear the blessings, joy, and loving memories of a very special person.

Joan's family would like to send heartfelt thanks to Ascension Home Health and Ascension Hospice for all of their help and support.