Bandsma, Elizabeth "Betty Moll" (Bulthuis)

FALL RIVER/RIO - Elizabeth "Betty Moll" (Bulthuis) Bandsma, 94, of Fall River/Rio, passed away peacefully Nov. 8, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Center. She was born April 6, 1926, to Peter and Elizabeth (Bandsma) Bulthuis. She was extremely proud of the fact that she was number 12 out of 16 children. She loved that she was from a large family and could name all of her siblings in order, along with their birth dates.

On Oct. 31, 1942, she married Robert Moll. They were married for 54 years, and together they raised their children on the family dairy farm in Rio. On Nov. 7, 1998, she married Edwin Bandsma and they enjoyed five years together.

Betty worked for almost 30 years for the People's Telephone Company, starting out as a telephone operator on the party lines and retiring as Treasurer of the company. She prided herself on her work ethic. Betty enjoyed her garden and was known to many as a wonderful cook and pie maker. She was also known to have the best canned dill pickles and strawberry jam. She always had a jar of pickles or jam to give to anyone who stopped to visit. Betty had three generations of grandchildren and became known as "Grandma G" to many. Her spirit and sassiness will not be forgotten.