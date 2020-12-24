Banetzke, Mary Ann

Mary Ann, to her nephew and nieces (even her great-nephews and great-niece or great-great-niece), was "Aunt." It was the special nickname bestowed upon her. A special thank you goes out to all who helped take care of Mary Ann or her yard for the past three years, when her health started to decline. We were able to keep her in her home and happy, we think, until her death. Also, a very special thanks to LifeStar EMTs, Prairie Ridge Health emergency doctors and nursing staff, ICU nursing staff and especially Dr. Rolf Poser at Poser Clinic for his care of Mary Ann over the past years. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Shirley Banetzke of Columbus; nephew, Randy Banetzke of Fall River; nieces, Laurie (James) Niehoff and Michele (Steve) Steiner, both of Fall River; great-nephews, Brandon Niehoff (Amy Doering) of Baraboo, Mitchel Steiner (Samantha Johnson) of Waterloo, Skyler Steiner of Whitewater and Zachary Steiner of Fall River; great-niece, Tiffany (Ian) Werner of Columbus; great-great-niece, Noelle Niehoff of Columbus; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, De Wayne L. Banetzke in 2002; aunts, uncles and cousins.