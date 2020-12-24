Banetzke, Mary Ann

COLUMBUS - Mary Ann Banetzke, age 86, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1934, in Wauwatosa, to Leonard and Anna (Petrich) Banetzke. Shortly thereafter the family moved to a farm in the Town of Fountain Prairie, where Mary Ann grew up. She was confirmed at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fall River and graduated from Fall River High School.
Mary Ann began her employment with Dr. C. F. Cheli, MD, right out of high school, working for him for over 40 years. She was a familiar face for all those patients that had Dr. Cheli in Columbus. During her employment she was a member and President of Medical Assistance of Wisconsin. She opened Mary Jane's Ladies Wear in downtown Columbus with Jane Robbins, operating the business together for several years. Most recently, she enjoyed working at St. Vincent de Paul in Columbus, retiring in December of 2016.
Mary Ann was part of the committee that brought the George Hasey Popcorn wagon back home to Columbus. She also served on the Board of Directors for the George Hasey Popcorn Wagon. She was an active member of the Columbus Hospital Auxiliary, where she enjoyed making treats for the bake sales through the years. However the past few years it became too difficult to assist due to health issues. Mary Ann enjoyed bowling in her younger years; baking, especially teaching her nieces to enjoy this as well; and watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Mostly, those that knew Mary Ann know she enjoyed her flower beds, sharing her love with anyone who would enjoy the blooms. Every year she would have new bulbs to be planted, even when she was unable to care for them herself. She loved her flowers, and her yard reflected this passion.
Mary Ann took a trip to Australia with her niece, Michele, and made wonderful friends while visiting. She stayed in contact through the years and enjoyed talking of this vacation to anyone who would listen.
Mary Ann, to her nephew and nieces (even her great-nephews and great-niece or great-great-niece), was "Aunt." It was the special nickname bestowed upon her. A special thank you goes out to all who helped take care of Mary Ann or her yard for the past three years, when her health started to decline. We were able to keep her in her home and happy, we think, until her death. Also, a very special thanks to LifeStar EMTs, Prairie Ridge Health emergency doctors and nursing staff, ICU nursing staff and especially Dr. Rolf Poser at Poser Clinic for his care of Mary Ann over the past years. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Shirley Banetzke of Columbus; nephew, Randy Banetzke of Fall River; nieces, Laurie (James) Niehoff and Michele (Steve) Steiner, both of Fall River; great-nephews, Brandon Niehoff (Amy Doering) of Baraboo, Mitchel Steiner (Samantha Johnson) of Waterloo, Skyler Steiner of Whitewater and Zachary Steiner of Fall River; great-niece, Tiffany (Ian) Werner of Columbus; great-great-niece, Noelle Niehoff of Columbus; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, De Wayne L. Banetzke in 2002; aunts, uncles and cousins.
With the current pandemic we will not be having a visitation. So, we ask those that knew Mary Ann as a friend or acquaintance to think of a happy time spent with her as the memorial to her life. A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Historical Society. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850
